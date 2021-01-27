March 10, 2021 – Ellie Ga

American artist, writer and performer

Strophe: A Screening and Studio Visit with Ellie Ga

Strophe, a Turning is Ellie Ga’s ode to a message in a bottle. The video lets drifting objects carry her unexpectedly to the Greek island of Symi, and then to the shores of its neighbor Lesvos where she joins a team of volunteers aiding asylum seekers and refugees. The poetics of accidental drift turn into an urgent reckoning with political and humanitarian reality.

