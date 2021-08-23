September 28, 2021 – Alexis Peskine

Please note: This colloquium in on a Tuesday from noon to 2pm.

Alexis Peskine is an Afro-French-Brazilian painter, videographer, and plastician. His signature works are large-scale mixed media portraits of the African diaspora, which are rendered by hammering nails of different gauge into wood stained with coffee and mud. His “acupeinture” is on display in galleries all over the world.

ART AND RACE IN FRANCE

