Virtual Visual Culture: Museum Beyond Walls, Episode #1: Allison Levy

The Center for Visual Culture is pleased to introduce a series of digital presentations and talks by curators, scholars and other professionals that explore the ways in which scholarship, curatorial projects and other related work might extend beyond the material spaces of the museum or college setting.

For the inaugural session in our themed series Museum Beyond Walls, Allison Levy (Renaissance scholar, Digital Scholarship Editor at Brown University and alumna of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences here at Bryn Mawr) returns to Visual Culture to discuss her newest book House of Secrets: The Many Lives of a Florentine Palazzo . In this informative, intellectually compelling and emotionally engaging talk, Allison shares some of the little known history of one of the masterpieces of Renaissance architecture, the Palazzo Rucellai. Along the way, she reflects on the development of the project, her time living in the Palace and the ways in which the experience has shaped her own approach to doing art history.

Allison Levy is Digital Scholarship Editor at Brown University. An art historian educated at Bryn Mawr College, she has held teaching appointments at University College London, Wheaton College, and Tulane University. Allison has published widely on early modern Italy and Europe and serves as General Editor of the Amsterdam University Press book series Visual and Material Culture, 1300–1700. Her research has been funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Association of University Women, the Getty Research Institute, the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, the Whiting Foundation, and the Bogliasco Foundation, among others.