April 22, 2020 – Giorgia Lupi

Information Designer

Pentagram

“The Human Side of Data”

co-sponsored by Computer Science and the President’s Office

Today, data are everywhere. But what do data really mean, and how can we extract real value from them in our daily lives? In this illustrated talk, information designer and Pentagram partner Giorgia Lupi will discuss our new data reality and “data humanism,” her unique philosophy for understanding and working with data.

Surveying her diverse work over the last decade, Lupi will introduce her distinctive approach to data visualization and offer a look into the far-reaching applications of her work in data and design, from corporate, to institutional, to personal.

Giorgia will encourage creatives (and non!) to harness data as a design tool, while respecting human privacy and experience in their output.